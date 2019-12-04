    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sara Ali Khan In Talks To Star In Vishal Bhardwaj's Yet Untitled Women-Centric Film?

      Sara Ali Khan is on a roll with a string of projects being attached to her name. The actress is currently busy shooting for David Dhawan’s 'Coolie No 1’ opposite Varun Dhawan. Sara will also be seen in Imitiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal’ sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan.

      According to a recent media report, the actress will soon be seen collaborating with ace filmmaker Vishal Bharadwaj for a yet-untitled women-centric film. The film, in all likelihood, will roll out mid next year. The team is expected to make an official announcement soon.

      Sara Ali Khan

      A source close to the development said, "Vishal loved how Sara performed in her first two films. He had expressed his desire to team up with Sara for some time now. They recently met and discussed a project which they both want to do together. Vishal is known for his content-driven films and Sara also has been an avid follower of his movies. They have verbally agreed on doing the film but Vishal is currently fine-tuning the script. Not much is known about the movie at this point but it will be a female-centric subject with Sara leading from the front."

      There is no denying that Sara is one of the most prominent young actors in the tinsel town and a top choice for every director and producer. The two-film old actress has been approached for a string of projects headed by prolific filmmakers.

      Sara has reportedly also greenlit Aanand L Rai's movie opposite southern star Dhanush. The 'Kedarnath’ star is also in talks with Ekta Kapoor for Anees Bazmee's next alongside Vicky Kaushal.

      Read more about: sara ali khan vishal bharadwaj
      Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 22:56 [IST]
