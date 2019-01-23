Sara Ali Khan Secretly Dating Sushant Singh Rajput? She Cut Short Her Holiday To Spend Time With Him
Sara Ali Khan made her debut alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath in 2018 and the duo travelled the whole country for the promotions and got to know each other pretty well. Reports are doing the rounds that Sushant Singh Rajput swept Sara Ali Khan off her feet and the duo are secretly dating but have not given a whiff about it to the media.
Sara Ali Khan Cut Short Her Trip To Meet Sushant Singh Rajput On His Birthday!
Sushant Singh Rajput celebrated his 33rd birthday on January 21, 2019 and his alleged girlfriend Sara Ali Khan cut short her Dehradun trip just to meet him on his special day and spent some quality time with him.
Sara Arrived At Sushant's Apartment With A Birthday Cake
Reports also state that Sara Ali Khan arrived at Sushant Singh Rajput's apartment with a birthday cake and the duo went out for dinner after the celebrations. Sushant then dropped Sara home and we must say that they had a good time together.
Rumours Are Just Rumours, Says A Source
"There is no truth to these rumours. Sara is friends with Sushant and they have kept in touch. But they are not dating," said a source who is close to the actress to Zoom TV.
Let's Wait & Watch!
Now that a source has rubbished the rumours, we'll have to wait and watch for an official confirmation by Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput about their dating rumours. We hope they'll inform their fans no matter what the truth is.
