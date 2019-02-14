Secret Meetings! Sara Ali Khan & Sushant Singh Rajput Request Paparazzi To Delete Their Pictures

The Alleged Lovers Beg The Paparazzi To Delete The Pics

As per India Today, ''Apparently, during one of their recent spottings, they begged the paps to delete their photos from their devices.''

When Sara Cut Her Trip Short To Be With Sushant

The rumours began when Sara cut her Dehradun trip short, so that she could be by Sushant's side on his birthday. She dropped by his apartment at night with a cake, and they went out for dinner together after that.''

Sushant Dropped Sara Home

''Sushant then dropped Sara home, and they spent some quality time together. However, a source close to Sar disagrees, he told a web portal, "There is no truth to these rumours. Sara is friends with Sushant and they have kept in touch. But they are not dating.''

On A Related Note

When Sara was asked about her equation with Sushant, she had said, ''I have no idea how I have done Kedarnath. I have tried my best but I feel I couldn't have done any of it without Sushant. He has just been the most helpful person I have had. There were days when I was lost and scared as it's the first time I am facing the camera but he has been hands on. Sushant also helped me improve my Hindi and whatever little I speak, he has taught me. He has helped me a lot."

On the work front

Sushant will be seen in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, while Sara has reportedly been signed for David Dhawan's remake of Coolie no 1, opposite Varun Dhawan.