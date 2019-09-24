English
    SALARY TALK! Shahid Kapoor DEMANDS A Flabbergasting Remuneration After Kabir Singh's Success?

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor is currently basking in the success of Kabir Singh. The film did exceptionally well at the box office and brought Shahid Kapoor back in the game. Even though, the plot of the film was highly criticized by many critics and movie-goers, nobody pointed a finger at Shahid's acting chops. In each and every frame, Shahid was just brilliant and proved yet again that he's here to stay. Amid all the success glory, we hear Shahid has decided to raise his remuneration and now onward, he is going to charge a huge amount!

    Here's What An Insider Revealed..

    Here’s What An Insider Revealed..

    According to an entertainment portal, Shahid Kapoor will apparently charge Rs 35-40 crore for his next project. Shahid is expected to be seen next in the remake of Jersey and we also hear that the actor has also asked for a share of the profits.

    Meanwhile, Shahid Had Recently Spoken About Kabir Singh's Success

    Meanwhile, Shahid Had Recently Spoken About Kabir Singh’s Success

    At the recently held India Today Conclave, Shahid addressed Kabir Singh's phenomenal run at the box office and said, "Kabir Singh is among the top 10 grossers of all times in the history of Indian cinema when it comes to box office India collection. I don't think anybody can predict that their film can do that kind of business."

    He Had Further Added..

    He Had Further Added..

    "We felt that the product was potent; we felt that we made a good film. We knew that it's edgy and we knew that it could make certain people uncomfortable but we learnt otherwise when the movie got released."

    Shahid Had Concluded By Saying..

    Shahid Had Concluded By Saying..

    "As a fraternity we are certain times way behind the audience. We have created notions in our heads, which limits our own creativity and so I learnt from that."

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 12:55 [IST]
