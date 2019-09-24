SALARY TALK! Shahid Kapoor DEMANDS A Flabbergasting Remuneration After Kabir Singh's Success?

Here’s What An Insider Revealed..

According to an entertainment portal, Shahid Kapoor will apparently charge Rs 35-40 crore for his next project. Shahid is expected to be seen next in the remake of Jersey and we also hear that the actor has also asked for a share of the profits.

At the recently held India Today Conclave, Shahid addressed Kabir Singh's phenomenal run at the box office and said, "Kabir Singh is among the top 10 grossers of all times in the history of Indian cinema when it comes to box office India collection. I don't think anybody can predict that their film can do that kind of business."

"We felt that the product was potent; we felt that we made a good film. We knew that it's edgy and we knew that it could make certain people uncomfortable but we learnt otherwise when the movie got released."

"As a fraternity we are certain times way behind the audience. We have created notions in our heads, which limits our own creativity and so I learnt from that."