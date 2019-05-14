Shahrukh Khan In SHOCK! Blames Aanand L Rai For Zero's Failure; STOPS Taking His Calls

SRK Has Stopped Taking Rai's Calls

Talking about the same, a source told the web portal, "Shahrukh has stopped taking Rai's calls. He blames Rai entirely for the fiasco that was Zero. What was Aanand Rai thinking? This is what Shah Rukh now wonders, like everybody else."

He Is So Shocked

''Shahrukh is so shocked with the failure of the movie, both creative and financial, that he has put all his future projects on hold including the hit franchise Don.''

King Khan Does Not Want To See Rai's Face

Another insider close to Shahrukh, revealed, "They had mutually agreed to share a creative partnership. But after the release of Zero I don't think Shahrukh even wants to see Aanand Rai's face.''

On A Related Note

Talking about the movie's failure, King Khan had told a Chinese website, "It's a different experience, because we made the film with a lot of love, but many people did not like it. If the audience didn't like it, then so be it, there's nothing that can be done."

This Time I Didn't Feel Like Doing It

When asked about his upcoming projects, he said, ''This time, I didn't feel like doing it. I thought, this time, I will take out time to watch films and listen to scripts and read books. My kids are also finishing their college life. Suhana is still in college, Aryan will hopefully pass his college in a year. I want to spend more time with my family.''

I Won't Even Sign Any Film In June



"I said somewhere that I might decide in June about my next project. But I won't even do it in June, I will only do a film when I feel like doing it from my heart. I only act when it comes from my heart, but this time I don't feel like doing it.''

''A lot of people are telling me stories, I've heard 15-20 stories, I liked 2-3 of them. But I haven't decided yet which film to do. Because the moment I take a decision, I will have to start working on films. I will completely be engrossed in it."