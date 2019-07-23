English
    Shahrukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Won't Be Making Her Bollywood Debut Soon!

    The reason is none other than Suhana Khan's superstar daddy, Shahrukh Khan. A source close to the Khan family says that SRK is making sure that his daughter is well-prepared before her cinematic début.

    "Suhana already was working with Aanand L. Rai and assisting him on the sets of Zero, where her main job was to get her dad ready for his shots. She is now slated to undergo an acting course in the US, which she has already applied to. She will also take part in a departmental internship in acting during her stint in America."

    "Shahrukh wants to oversee everything connected to her academics before she enters films, because he wants to impart his almost three-decade long expertise and experience in the movie industry to the little one before she faces the camera. And then there will be Aryan's screen debut, that is also in the offing inevitably," adds an insider.

    Not so long ago, SRK was quoted as saying, "To be honest, I think you cannot be a good actor if you do not study acting. Which is why I want her to pursue a four-year course. One should learn the ropes of the field that they want to be in, and the same applies with acting."

    On the work front, Shahrukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Rumours have been rife that the actor has recently met Rajkumar Hirani and he loved the idea of his next project. However, none of the parties has confirmed their collaboration yet.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 23, 2019, 8:54 [IST]
