Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 Casts A Shadow Of Doubt, The Film Might Not Really Be Happening! Read Details

Don 3 Rumours Are False!

Rumours were rife that Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 will go on floors in a couple of months and Shahrukh Khan will be back with a bang. However, a source opened up by saying that the rumours are false and Don 3 is not happening anytime soon.

There Is No Script For Don 3

"There is no Don 3. Not yet. Director Farhan Akhtar has no script for the third instalment. Shahrukh and Farhan have been struggling for three years to come up with a tenable idea for Don 3. They're yet to crack the plot," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

Farhan Akhtar Has No Plans To Work On Don 3 At The Moment

"It made sense for SRK's team to announce his exit from the Rakesh Sharma's biopic. But, what was the point of mentioning a substitute project that doesn't exist? Farhan has no plans of starting Don 3 in the near future. Right now, he only wants to concentrate on his acting career," said the source.

Farhan Akhtar Is Busy With Other Movies Instead!

"He is starting his new sports film Toofan directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra that will keep him busy for the next one year. Directing Don 3 or any other film is not on his mind at all,' the source summed it up.