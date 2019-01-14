Shahrukh Khan Drops Out Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' For Farhan Akhtar's Don 3?

SRK Lets Go Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic

As per a report in DNA, Shahrukh Khan has opted out of the film and will now feature in Don 3 which is likely to go on floors this year.

Who Will Replace SRK In The Film?

Buzz is that Shahrukh backed out of the film completely and the makers are now thinking of casting someone else in the lead.

A Change Of Plan For SRK

The DNA report further stated that after delivering back-to-back box office disappointments, King Khan now wants to work in movies where his fans have loved seeing him and the best bet for that currently is Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

The Curious Case Of Farhan Akhtar's Special Announcement

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar had revealed that he would be making a big announcement soon. This has led to speculations that an announcement on Don 3 with SRK might happen soon.

Speaking About Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Aamir Had Suggested SRK's Name To The Makers

Earlier while speaking to DNA, SRK had said, "I thank Aamir, who was to do the film for calling me and telling me about the role as it would suit me. I will try and spend time with Rakesh Sharma."