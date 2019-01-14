Shahrukh Khan Drops Out Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' For Farhan Akhtar's Don 3?
After the debacle of his last film Zero, it seems like Shahrukh Khan is being quite careful when it comes to green-lighting his next project. It was reported that the Bollywood superstar will be soon started shooting for Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha'. There were even reports of King Khan being a part of Don 3.
Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Shahrukh has decided to let go of Rakesh Sharma biopic and be a part of Farhan's Don 3 instead.
SRK Lets Go Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic
As per a report in DNA, Shahrukh Khan has opted out of the film and will now feature in Don 3 which is likely to go on floors this year.
Who Will Replace SRK In The Film?
Buzz is that Shahrukh backed out of the film completely and the makers are now thinking of casting someone else in the lead.
A Change Of Plan For SRK
The DNA report further stated that after delivering back-to-back box office disappointments, King Khan now wants to work in movies where his fans have loved seeing him and the best bet for that currently is Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.
The Curious Case Of Farhan Akhtar's Special Announcement
At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar had revealed that he would be making a big announcement soon. This has led to speculations that an announcement on Don 3 with SRK might happen soon.
Speaking About Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Aamir Had Suggested SRK's Name To The Makers
Earlier while speaking to DNA, SRK had said, "I thank Aamir, who was to do the film for calling me and telling me about the role as it would suit me. I will try and spend time with Rakesh Sharma."
Now with the latest speculations hinting at Shahrukh Khan opting out of this film, it would be quite interesting to know which actor would step into his shoes.
