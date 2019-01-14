English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shahrukh Khan Drops Out Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha' For Farhan Akhtar's Don 3?

    By
    |

    After the debacle of his last film Zero, it seems like Shahrukh Khan is being quite careful when it comes to green-lighting his next project. It was reported that the Bollywood superstar will be soon started shooting for Indian astronaut Rakesh Sharma's biopic titled 'Saare Jahaan Se Accha'. There were even reports of King Khan being a part of Don 3.

    Now if the latest reports are to be believed, Shahrukh has decided to let go of Rakesh Sharma biopic and be a part of Farhan's Don 3 instead.

    SRK Lets Go Of Rakesh Sharma Biopic

    As per a report in DNA, Shahrukh Khan has opted out of the film and will now feature in Don 3 which is likely to go on floors this year.

    Who Will Replace SRK In The Film?

    Buzz is that Shahrukh backed out of the film completely and the makers are now thinking of casting someone else in the lead.

    A Change Of Plan For SRK

    The DNA report further stated that after delivering back-to-back box office disappointments, King Khan now wants to work in movies where his fans have loved seeing him and the best bet for that currently is Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

    The Curious Case Of Farhan Akhtar's Special Announcement

    At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Farhan Akhtar had revealed that he would be making a big announcement soon. This has led to speculations that an announcement on Don 3 with SRK might happen soon.

    Speaking About Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Aamir Had Suggested SRK's Name To The Makers

    Earlier while speaking to DNA, SRK had said, "I thank Aamir, who was to do the film for calling me and telling me about the role as it would suit me. I will try and spend time with Rakesh Sharma."

    Now with the latest speculations hinting at Shahrukh Khan opting out of this film, it would be quite interesting to know which actor would step into his shoes.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Claim That He Flirted With Her While Dating Someone Else!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue