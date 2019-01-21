English
    Shahrukh Khan's Exit From Saare Jahaan Se Achcha Irks Producer Ronnie Screwvala? Sends Cryptic Tweet

    By
    |

    It looks like Shahrukh Khan is treading carefully after his latest movie Zero flopped at the box office and doesn't want to repeat the same mistakes all over again. SRK was supposed to shoot for the Rakesh Sharma biopic Saare Jahaan Se Achcha and the movie was all set to go on the floors in February 2019. However, Shahrukh Khan allegedly backed out of the project at the last minute and this has not gone down well with the producer Ronnie Screwvala and he has sent out a cryptic tweet!

    Ronnie Screwvala's Tweet Was Directed Against Shahrukh Khan?

    "Most times the difference between Success and Failure is not a better Idea or ability but the courage to BET on the idea, PRE PLAN to perfection, take the calculated RISK and then STICK WITH IT."

    The Timing Says It All

    Though Ronnie Screwvala didn't take any names in his tweet; the timing was clear for people to read between the lines and the all caps in the tweet seems to say that he's mightily irked with the superstar's attitude.

    So What's Next For Shahrukh Khan?

    Now that Shahrukh Khan has backed out of Saare Jahaan Se Achcha, he'll next be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3. As per reports, the movie is titled Don: The Final Chapter and will be the last movie from the franchise.

    Don: The Final Chapter

    It is reported that Shahrukh Khan's Don: The Final Chapter will go on the floors during May/June 2019 and reports also state that Farhan Akhtar will play an important character in the movie, that of a police officer.

