Is Shahrukh Khan Feeling Uncomfortable To Face Media? Why Did He Avoid The Paparazzi

An Eyewitness Reveals What Exactly Happened

An insider told Deccan Chronicle, "Shahrukh Khan was not in a mood to give sound-bytes or talk to the media because of the impending question about what he will be doing next. So instead he offered to come and take a selfie with the photographers."

SRK Pleased The Paps

The insider further added, "Shahrukh Khan immediately grabbed one of the cameras from the paparazzi and proceeded to click a selfie using a camera. It was a sweet gesture from him."

Why SRK Hasn't Signed His Next Yet

Not so long ago, while speaking to Filmfare, Shahrukh Khan had confirmed that he hasn't signed any film. He had also asserted that usually when his one film is coming to an end, he already begins working on his next. However, after the Zero debacle, SRK didn't feel like signing any film!

What Is Shahrukh Khan Doing In This Break?

Speaking of his break, Shahrukh Khan had said that he just feels like watching films, listening to stories and reading more books. Shahrukh Khan had also added that his kids (Aryan and Suhana) are in their colleges and he just wants to spend more time with family.