    Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Should END THEIR COLD WAR & Make A RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK!

    By Kritika
    |

    Shahrukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra are one of the hottest on-screen pairs of the silver screen. Their collaboration for Don & Don 2 had set the box office on fire and fans loved their sizzling chemistry. Don, starring Priyanka and SRK was made on a budget of Rs 35 crore and the film went on to mint Rs 106 crore at the box office. Similarly, Don 2 was a super hit as well as it earned Rs 209 crore against a budget of Rs 76 crore.

    Unfortunately, post the release of Don 2, SRK and Priyanka got drawn into a cold war and since then the duo has not worked together. It's been eight years, when they collaborated for a movie and an insider says that it's high time they ended their cold war!

    A Surprise Package For Fans

    An insider says, "It's not that Shahrukh Khan doesn't look good with Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, with whom the Superstar had recently collaborated. It's just fans have seen them together a lot. It's just fans wanna re-live the magic of SRK.. THE SRK."

    Rohit Shetty Failed To Do Justice With SRK-Kajol's Reunion

    "In 2015, when SRK-Kajol's pairing was announced by Rohit Shetty for Dilwale, fans went crazy as they knew watching SRK, romancing Kajol will be nothing less than a magical experience. But Rohit Shetty failed to do justice with SRK-Kajol's comeback and fans returned from theatres all disappointed!

    But not even a single fan complained about SRK-Kajol's chemistry. Who can forget that Dilwale's song 'Gerua' was an instant hit on YouTube and many fans were seen dancing in theatres while Gerua was played."

    SRK Needs To Bring The Same Craze & Excitement For His Film!

    The insider went on to add, "If SRK and Priyanka get ready to collaborate with each other for Don 3, nothing can stop the film from being a blockbuster.

    Fans have always loved the rugged look of SRK, while the role of 'Jungli Billi' can't be done better by anyone except Priyanka Chopra! She owns that character and her re-union will SRK will be enough of reason to pull the crowd to theatres."

    SRK & Priyanka - Are You Listening?

    We wish Shahrukh and Priyanka let bygones be bygones and make a 'record-breaking' comeback on screen and enthral their fans with their sizzling chemistry!

    What's your take on their cold war? Do let us know in the comments section below..

    Shahrukh Khan On His Next Role: 'It Will Be As Sexy As My Last One'

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 7:04 [IST]
