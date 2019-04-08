Shahrukh Khan & Priyanka Chopra Should END THEIR COLD WAR & Make A RECORD BREAKING COMEBACK!

A Surprise Package For Fans

An insider says, "It's not that Shahrukh Khan doesn't look good with Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone, with whom the Superstar had recently collaborated. It's just fans have seen them together a lot. It's just fans wanna re-live the magic of SRK.. THE SRK."

Rohit Shetty Failed To Do Justice With SRK-Kajol's Reunion

"In 2015, when SRK-Kajol's pairing was announced by Rohit Shetty for Dilwale, fans went crazy as they knew watching SRK, romancing Kajol will be nothing less than a magical experience. But Rohit Shetty failed to do justice with SRK-Kajol's comeback and fans returned from theatres all disappointed!

But not even a single fan complained about SRK-Kajol's chemistry. Who can forget that Dilwale's song 'Gerua' was an instant hit on YouTube and many fans were seen dancing in theatres while Gerua was played."

SRK Needs To Bring The Same Craze & Excitement For His Film!

The insider went on to add, "If SRK and Priyanka get ready to collaborate with each other for Don 3, nothing can stop the film from being a blockbuster.

Fans have always loved the rugged look of SRK, while the role of 'Jungli Billi' can't be done better by anyone except Priyanka Chopra! She owns that character and her re-union will SRK will be enough of reason to pull the crowd to theatres."

SRK & Priyanka - Are You Listening?

We wish Shahrukh and Priyanka let bygones be bygones and make a 'record-breaking' comeback on screen and enthral their fans with their sizzling chemistry!

What's your take on their cold war? Do let us know in the comments section below..