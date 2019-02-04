Shahrukh & Salman Khan To Appear In Koffee With Karan Final Episode Of Season 6? Read Details

Shahrukh Khan Is On A Career-mending Mission!

"Karan is very keen to have SRK on his show. But it seems unlikely. Shahrukh is on a career-mending mission. At the moment he'd not like to say anything about his future. So what will they talk about on KWK?," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Salman Khan To Appear In Koffee With Karan Season 6?

"Karan has been wooing all of SRK's rivals, from Salman and Aamir to Akshay and Ajay (Devgn). They've all come on his show this season except Salman and one hears that Salman will close this season of Koffee With Karan if SRK refuses to oblige," the source summed it up.

A Good Boost For Salman Khan

Since Shahrukh Khan has no releases as of now, appearing in Koffee With Karan will be a boost for Salman Khan instead as he's all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Bharat during Eid 2019. However, we'll have to wait and watch as to who'll appear on the final episode of the show.

On The Work Front

Reports were doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan's Don 3 will go on the floors soon but going by Farhan Akhtar's hectic schedule, we guess the third installment will not start anytime soon. SRK also backed out of the Rakesh Sharma biopic at the last moment and we hope the actor will find a perfect role and deliver a hit in the coming days.