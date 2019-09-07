English
    Shahrukh Khan SIGNS A Big Actioner; Details About The Director & Release Year Will Leave You Excited

    By
    |

    Ever since Shahrukh Khan's Zero has failed at the box office, the actor has stopped reading scripts and was keeping himself busy with his kids. However, we hear that the actor has finally gotten the 'perfect'' script for his next release and it won't be a romantic movie but a big actioner! Wanna know who will don the hat of director for SRK's next? Keep reading!

    Alia Abbas Zafar To Collaborate With SRK

    Alia Abbas Zafar To Collaborate With SRK

    Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying, "Shahrukh Khan has signed a big actioner which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. SRK wanted to take up an action-oriented subject as his next and he's finally got the perfect script. The film is going to be mounted on a giant scale and will be one of the biggest films to hit screens in 2020."

    The Source Further Added..

    The Source Further Added..

    "The superstar has always been fond of Ali's work and feels he brings out the right mix of action and emotion in his films. On the other hand, Ali has always wanted to collaborate with Shahrukh. Their union was waiting to happen and it's finally happening now."

    When Will The Film Go On Floors?

    When Will The Film Go On Floors?

    Reportedly, YRF will bankroll this project of SRK and it is expected to go on floors in the beginning of next year. As Ali has launched his own production and he is currently busy with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khali Peeli, he needs more time to finish the script of SRK's project.

    Are You Happy SRKians?

    Are You Happy SRKians?

    While for others it might be regular news, but for SRKians, we're sure they're all geared up for an official announcement from SRK over his next project. Well, we're waiting for the same!

