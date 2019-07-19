Is Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan In A Relationship With A Blogger In London?

SRK's Son Finds Love In London?

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Aryan has been dating a blogger in London, where he studies.

It's Mommy Approved

The report further states that SRK's wife and Aryan's mother Gauri Khan has met the lady. She is quite impressed by her and finds her a very sweet girl. Well, did we just hear the sound of some hearts breaking out there?

Recently, SRK Thanked Everyone For Appreciating His Son's Voice In 'The Lion King'

The proud father had tweeted, "Young Lions don't tweet so on behalf of Simba #AryanKhan I want to thank u all for appreciating his effort. Also thx to @disneyfilmindia & the team at Sound & Vision ( Mona & Mayur gang) & doesn't his voice sound a bit familiar? Or is it just me?"

Hollywood Dreams For Aryan Khan?

A report in Mumbai Mirror earlier quoted a source as saying, "Shahrukh Khan has been showing pictures of Aryan to Hollyood producers, and trying to bag a big debut for his son. The report further added that SRK has been warned to not allow Aryan to sign up for a superhero film, which has interested Aryan. Meanwhile, rumours were also rife about Aryan debuting as an assistant director on Karan Johar's Takht.