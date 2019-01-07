 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan To Be Paired Alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh In Rakesh Sharma's Biopic Salute?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Shahrukh Khan's Zero debacle has made the actor prep up for Rakesh Sharma's biopic in full speed and while the film-makers had previously planned to hit the floors in May 2019, Shahrukh Khan approached the producers and convinced them to begin the shoot in February itself and complete the movie by the end of June 2019. The producers were convinced with the 'earlier the better' attitude of Shahrukh Khan and the project is now in full gear.
Fatima Sana Shaikh To Be Paired Alongside Shahrukh Khan?
All these days, there were no updates about the lead heroine of Salute and now that the movie will go on floors next month, it is reported that the film-makers have approaced the Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh to be a part of the movie.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Had Wanted To Work With Shahrukh Khan
Just a few weeks ago, Fatima Sana Shaikh admitted that she is dying to work with Shahrukh Khan and would grab it with both hands if someone approached her to star with him. She also stated that being around Shahrukh Khan makes her nervous.
Fatima Sana Shaikh Will Work In Life In A Metro 2
Fatima Sana Shaikh bagged Life In A Metro 2 and will begin shooting shortly. She confirmed the news by saying, "As soon as I heard that he (Anurag Basu) was making a movie, and was interested in me, I was excited. I didn't care about the script."
I Will Say Yes Blindly To Top Directors Without Seeing The Script!
"There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of." She added that Anurag Basu, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's movies are those she would "shut my eyes and say yes to."
