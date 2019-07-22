Finally, Shahrukh Khan To Come Out Of His Shell? Regains Confidence Post Zero Debacle

All Credit Goes To Rajkumar Hirani

Reportedly, Rajkumar Hirani, who delivered a blockbuster (Sanju) last year, met Shahrukh Khan with a project and SRK liked the idea as well. If things go right, Hirani can bring back the lost charm of SRK on the silver screen.

SRK Had Earlier Rejected Hirani

Not many of you must be aware that a long time ago, Hirani had approached Shahrukh Khan for Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. but the superstar was not enthused by Munnabhai and the project went to Sanjay Dutt.

Recently, SRK Had Talked About Why He Hasn't Signed Any Project

"I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn't allow me to."

SRK Just Wanted To Spend Time With Family

"I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage. My daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family."

SRK Was In Maldives With His Family

A few days ago, SRK was snapped in Maldives, holidaying with his family. In fact, Gauri Khan had also shared an adorable snap of her children - Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from the mini vacation.