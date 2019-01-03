 »   »   »  Shahrukh Khan Unable To Handle The Failure Of Zero? Wants Rakesh Sharma Biopic Salute To Be Preponed

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It looks like the Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan is unwilling to mull over the failure of his latest release Zero, which sadly couldn't even cross the Rs 100 Crore mark at the box office even after 2 weeks of its release while on the other hand, Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba made Rs 124 Crores in just 5 days of its release. Through all of this, Shahrukh Khan has decided to prepone the shoot of Rakesh Sharma biopic 'Salute' to February 2019 and not as originally planned for May.
Shahrukh Khan Just Wants To Divert Attention From Zero's Failure?
MidDay quoted a trade insider by saying that Shahrukh Khan's decision to start the shoot of Salute 3 months earlier is to shift all the negative vibes away from Zero and get fresh and positive attention from Rakesh Sharma biopic instead.
Shooting Early Helps Them To Complete The Main Schedule By Summer
"The project is expensive. In a bid to ensure that the film doesn't exceed the budget, Kapoor and Khan find it imperative to start shooting by February. Doing so will help them wrap up the main schedule before summer. Given that certain crucial scenes must be filmed outdoors, the duo felt shooting in the bulky costumes would be impossible during those months," said a source to MidDay.
The Second Leg Will Be Shot At An Undisclosed Location
The source further commented that right after the main portions are shot, the second leg will be shot outdoors at an undisclosed location and the team have decided to wrap up the movie by June 2019.
Rakesh Sharma Biopic – Salute
Now that Shahrukh Khan's space ambition didn't go down well with the audiences in Zero, we hope that the second go at sapce program in Rakesh Sharma's biopic Salute will be a superhit at the box office.
