Shalini Pandey To Romance Ranveer Singh In Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

Our South starlets seem to be going places. It wasn't long ago when it was rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey. Now, rumour mills are abuzz that Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey might pair with Ranveer Singh in Yash Raj Productions' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Reports say that the makers were quite impressed with Shalini's work down south and her theatre background, and therefore have zeroed down on the actress to play the lead role in this Divyang Thakkar directorial.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, "As Shalini started her career as a theatre artist, she's been a part of several plays and drama. Hence, the filmmakers felt that the actress had the required imagination for the part."

Produced by Aditya Chopra, Jayeshbhai Jordaar sees Ranveer playing a Gujarati businessman.

Earlier, Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying, "I've been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers in our country. It is gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic forces showing their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after '83."