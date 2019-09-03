English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Shalini Pandey To Romance Ranveer Singh In Jayeshbhai Jordaar?

    By
    |

    Our South starlets seem to be going places. It wasn't long ago when it was rumoured that Rashmika Mandanna has been approached to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Jersey. Now, rumour mills are abuzz that Arjun Reddy star Shalini Pandey might pair with Ranveer Singh in Yash Raj Productions' Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

    Shalini Pandey To Romance Ranveer Singh?

    Reports say that the makers were quite impressed with Shalini's work down south and her theatre background, and therefore have zeroed down on the actress to play the lead role in this Divyang Thakkar directorial.

    A source told Deccan Chronicle, "As Shalini started her career as a theatre artist, she's been a part of several plays and drama. Hence, the filmmakers felt that the actress had the required imagination for the part."

    Produced by Aditya Chopra, Jayeshbhai Jordaar sees Ranveer playing a Gujarati businessman.

    Earlier, Ranveer Singh was quoted as saying, "I've been immensely fortunate to have collaborated with some of the finest filmmakers in our country. It is gratifying that they believed in my craft and chose me to lead their cinematic vision. All that I have achieved as an actor today is due to these titanic forces showing their faith in me. I'm glad that today I find myself in a position where I can recognise exceptional talent and wholeheartedly back the vision of a brilliant new writer-director like Divyang. Jayeshbhai Jordaar will be my next release after '83."

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue