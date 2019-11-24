Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn To Star In Indra Kumar’s Upcoming Comedy Film?

Actor Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the success of his recent release 'Marjaavaan’. The mass entertainer has raked in decent numbers in the first week of its release. The 'Ek Villian’ actor has had a rough few years at the movies with many of his projects underperforming at the box office. But Sidharth, post the success of 'Marjavaan’ seems to be on roll. According to various media reports, the actor is in advanced talks with producer-director Indra Kumar for his upcoming comedy. Sidharth reportedly has said yes to the project and will commence shooting after wrapping up the Vikram Batra's biopic 'SherShaah’ he’s currently busy shooting for.

A source close to the development stated, "The paperwork has happened. It's a social comedy which leaves you with an important message about life. Sid will start shoot for the film sometime next year," says a source. But it's not just Sid. The source adds, "It requires another male star to be part of the project. It's an adaptation of a Danish film, that also needs an older actor."

Reportedly, Indra Kumar is now in talks with Ajay Devgn as well. "The director was discussing the project with Ajay and he really liked the concept. The film has a really meaningful plotline, that's relevant with today's society but treated in a really funny manner, in trademark Indra Kumar style. He heard the story and asked him to develop it. Now, he has given his nod to the project. The superstar's team is currently locking his dates for the film. This will be the first time Sidharth and Ajay will be sharing screen space, but both the roles perfectly suit them. They plan to mount it on a lavish scale because there are several elements in the movie," added the source.

It will surely be interesting to see Ajay and Sidharth collaborate on screen for the first time. Ajay is currently busy shooting for a slew of projects. He will soon be seen on screen in 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior’ alongside wife Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. The movie is all set to hit the silver screen in January 2020.