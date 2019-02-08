Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria Are SECRETLY Dating Each Other & Karan Johar Played Cupid?

Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria

It is reported that Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria have hit it off "like whiskey and soda" from the time they met through their common friend Karan Johar and are into each other and nobody even knows about it.

Career First, Love Second

"But, nothing intense. They are both busy building their careers. She's just starting out and he's looking to catch up with his contemporaries like Varun Dhawan and Vicky Kaushal who have raced far ahead. Distractions are the last thing he needs," said a source to Deccan Chronicle.

Sidharth Malhotra & Tara Sutaria's PDA Will Begin When SOTY 2 Release Is Near?

Reports also state that Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria will begin giving hints of their relationship when the release of Student of The Year 2 is near as that would help the movie gain traction and add more footfalls to the theatres in return.

Tara Sutaria Grand Debut

Tara Sutaria is currently shooting for her debut movie Student of The Year 2 and it also stars debutante Ananya Panday. The movie also stars Tiger Shroff and is produced by Karan Johar. Huge expectations are there from the movie and we're sure it will be a superhit at the box office just like its prequel Student of The Year.