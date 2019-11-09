    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Sonam Kapoor To Collaborate with Sujoy Ghosh In The Remake Of Korean Movie Blind?

      Actress Sonam Kapoor has had a lackluster 2019 at the movies. Bollywood’s fashionista had two releases in the form of Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor; both of which failed to create any sort of buzz at the box office. But the actress seems to have bagged a meaty role that could turn her fortunes around.

      According to various media reports, Sonam Kapoor will be starring in the official Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean movie 'Blind’ that starred Kim Ha-Neul and Yoo Seung-ho. The critically acclaimed movie will be adapted for the Indian audiences by filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh. The project will be jointly produced by Ghosh and Viacom 18 Studios and directed by Shome Majhika.

      Although an official announcement about the project is yet to be made, the report suggested that this Bollywood remake is still in the scripting stage. In fact, the makers are yet to finalize the remaining cast of this crime thriller. Although Sonam Kapoor in all certainty will essay the role of the lead protagonist.

      The Veere di Wedding actress in a recent interview with Filmfare stated that she is always looking out for meaty and memorable roles to portray on screen. She stated, “I don’t believe in the length of the role. But I don’t want to be a mere decoration in the film. When you leave the theatre, you do think about my characters like Bittu Sharma in Delhi 6 or Pari Walia in PadMan.” (sic)

      Kapoor also happened to clock 12 years in the movie business today. She took to social media and shared her memories from the sets of her debut movie Saawariya with a caption that said “12 years of Bollywood.” The actress is currently on a break and seems to be enjoying some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja.

