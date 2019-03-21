Sushant Singh Rajput Unfollows Sara Ali Khan On Instagram; Is Kartik Aaryan The Reason?
Sara Ali Khan made a smashing debut in the film industry last year with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. Soon, rumours about something allegedly brewing between them started doing the rounds on the internet. The duo further set several tongues wagging when it was reported that Sara cut short one of her trips only to be with Sushant on his birthday
Meanwhile on the other hand, the actress also time and again confessed about having a crush on Kartik Aaryan and it seems like this hasn't gone down well with the 'Sonchiriya' actor.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Shocking Move
According to a Pinkvilla report, Sushant Singh Rajput has unfollowed Sara Ali Khan on Instagram hinting that all isn't well between the two actors.
Sara Continues To Follow Him On Social Media
This is quite strange as he was following her all this while. Meanwhile, Sara continues to feature on his followers' list.
Is Sara's Latest Co-Star To Be Blamed For Sushant-Sara's Friendship Going Kaput?
On Koffee With Karan, Sara had confessed having a crush on the 'Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety' actor and had expressed her desire to go on a date with him. Meanwhile, Kartik too later responded in an interview that he is quite fond of Sara.
If rumours are to be believed, Sara's growing closeness to Kartik didn't go down well with Sushant and he unfollowed her on social media.
On The Work Front, Kartik & Sara Are All Set To Work Together
The two actors would be seen sharing screen space together for the first time in Imtiaz Ali's Next.
Recently, Sara took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "Honoured, grateful and uncontrollably excited to be a part of Imtiaz Ali ‘s next! 🙏👀😍🤩😀🤞🏻Starring @kartikaaryan (😱🔥) & @randeephooda releasing on 14th Feb,2020. Presented by Jio Studios @imtiazaliofficial @reliance.entertainment @wearewsf @maddockfilms. Shoot in progress‼️▶️🎦✅🔜 🎥 🙌🏻👏🏻📸 -Imtiaz Ali."
