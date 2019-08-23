Sushant Singh Rajput Ready For Marriage But Rhea Wants More Time?

If reports are to be believed, one of the most-awaited weddings in B-town might get delayed. According to Mumbai Mirror reports, Rhea Chakraborty, who has openly announced Sushant Singh Rajput as her special one, is not ready yet to tie the knot.

The report stated that Sushant wants to settle down with his lady love soon, while Rhea wants more time before she enters matrimony. However, the duo has been tight-lipped ever since news of their relationship surfaced. But we can never forget their holiday in Ladakh, can we?

When it comes to public display of affection on social media, the duo score brownie points. While they are still 'rumoured' to be dating, Sushant on Thursday took to Instagram and posted a monochrome photo of himself and captioned it with a few lines from his 'self-musing' phase, 'And now when I think of it, perhaps, I must always be right about it after all...' (sic) Rhea, who has approved of his PDA, playfully wrote '#you'reapoetandnowweknowit'. (sic)

Rhea too shared a picture of herself holding hands with Sushant during her birthday. But this isn't the first time Sushant is being linked with a female actor. He was also rumoured to be dating a few other actors like Sara Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon, but neither of these turned out to be true.

On the work front, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore is all set to hit the big screens. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, and Prateik Babbar. Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in the 2018 film Jalebi.