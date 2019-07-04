Swara Bhaskar Breaks Up With Boyfriend Himanshu Sharma Because Of This Reason?

On one side, B-town is inundated with new lovebirds, while on the other side, actress Swara Bhaskar has parted ways with her longtime boyfriend, Himanshu Sharma, who has worked as a writer for films like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa, Tanu Weds Manu Returns and Zero.

Speaking of the reason behind their break up, a source close to the couple tells Indian Express, "Swara Bhasker and Himanshu Sharma have parted ways due to their disagreement about what the future should look like. The separation is amicable."

A few days ago, Swara also shared a cryptic tweet hinting at her break up. She shared a picture post that reads, "Love yourself so deeply that if anyone were to ever leave, love for yourself would still remain."

Sara Ali Khan's Awkward Picture With Kartik Aaryan Evokes Absurd Reactions

Last year, Swara also took a Europe vacation with Himanshu and shared a lovey-dovey picture on her Instagram page and captioned it as saying, "When your girlfriend forces a vacation on you and then makes you pose for selfies also! #TortureByHoliday with #HimanshuSharma."

In 2016, Swara had confirmed her relationship with Himanshu and had said, "Yes, we are dating and are happy and committed. Now you know why Himanshu is my favourite dialogue writer."

However, the actress had denied any marriage plan with him and had said, "The news was totally counter factual. There are no marriage plans right now. We are both busy with our respective careers. To top that, I, for one, am too broke to get married."

Swara was last seen in Veere Di Wedding alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.

How Malaika Arora Fell In Love With Arjun Kapoor?