    Sye Raa Vs War: Chiranjeevi Fears More Demand For Hrithik Roshan Starrer

    By
    |

    After the stupendous success of Khaidi No 150, Megastar Chiranjeevi is back on the silver screen with Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, slated for an epic box office clash with Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff starrer War. However, Chiranjeevi has been left worried with the fact that War is clashing with Sye Raa and sources say that the superstar fears Sye Raa might be affected in the Hindi belt because of the sheer box office command Hrithik possesses. This is more so significant considering that Duggu is fresh from the phenomenal success of Super 30.

    chiranjeevi

    Considering the Rs 250 crore budget, Deccan Chronicle reports say that the superstar is worried that between a straight Hindi film that has two A-listers and a film dubbed into Telugu, audiences might prefer the former. The report also adds that Chiranjeevi didn't have much of a choice and had to release the movie on October 2 to capitalise on Dussehra holidays.

    The DC report also quotes a source as saying, "That's why Chiranjeevi started his promotion from Mumbai and not from here. He plans more promotional events in the coming days to compete with Hritik Roshan's film."

    Further, Chiranjeevi is also planning to bring in Amitabh Bachchan and Rajnikanth on stage. "The venue is not yet decided and once it's final, he is going to announce the details," adds the source.

    Coming back to Sye Raa, the mega-budget venture has Chiranjeevi playing the titular role while Amitabh Bachchan, Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, etc, have been in cast in prominent roles.

    War, meanwhile, has Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff facing off and is backed by Yash Raj Films. The film also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead.

    Story first published: Monday, August 26, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
