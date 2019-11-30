    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Taapsee Pannu To Star In Bhansali Productions’ Next Movie Titled Sia Jia; Will Enact A Double Role?

      According to the latest media reports, actress Taapsee Pannu has been roped in for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming production 'Sia Jia’. The 'Manmarziyaan’ actress will be seen playing a double role in the film. The project will be co-produced by Shabina Khan.

      Taapsee is on a roll with a string of hits in the form of 'Badla’, 'Mission Mangal’ and 'Saand Ki Aankh’ to her credit. The actress is currently basking in the success and praise that’s coming her way in 2019. She is also busy choosing her next bunch of projects.

      A source close to the development stated that although Taapsee and the script have been locked, the hunt for the director is currently being undertaken by Bhansali himself. The big-ticket project will go on floors next year. An official announcement from the production house is expected to be made soon.

      There were reports earlier which stated that Taapsee was approached by Bhansali for the role of Amrita Pritam in the biopic on Sahir Ludhianvi opposite Abhishek Bachchan. But the actress had refuted the rumours by stating that she wasn’t approached for the project but would love to play Amrita Pritam on-screen.

      After having proved her acting chops along with the box office numbers, it seems like Taapsee has finally arrived in the big league. The actress is currently busy with her second collaboration with director Anubhav Sinha after 'Mulk’. The movie is titled 'Thappad’ and will also see Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Manav Kaul, Tanvi Azmi and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. 'Thappad’ is slated to hit the silver screens on Women’s Day in March 2020.

      Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 1:15 [IST]
