English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Alleged Lovebirds Tara Sutaria & Sidharth Malhotra To Star In Karan Johar's Romantic Flick?

    By
    |

    Reports are all over the place that newcomer Tara Sutaria, who will debut in Tiger Shroff's Student of the Year 2 is in a relationship with Sidharth Malhotra and the duo have been dating since quite a few months now. They've managed to keep their love affair under wraps and haven't shared a single picture together on their respective social media handles.

    Tara Sutaria & Sidharth Malhotra To Star In A Romantic Flick?

    However, the latest reports doing the round is that Tara Sutaria and Sidharth Malhotra have been approached to star in a romantic film by none other then Karan Johar as he believes the couple will be a hit jodi both on screen and off screen.

    The Film Is In Its Initial Stage!

    ''Tara is also likely to be part of one of Karan's (Johar) upcoming film and the filmmaker is planning to cast her with his protege Sidharth Malhotra. The film is at initial stage and the team is still working details of story," said a source to DB Post.

    Tara Sutaria Has Created Considerable Buzz For Herself

    ''Tara is about to make her debut in May, but she has created a lot of buzz already for herself. She has been getting quite a few offers these days and she has liked couple them as well,'' the source summed it up.

    Tara Sutaria's Previous Relationship

    Before being linked to Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria was in a relationship with Vinod Mehra's son Rohan Mehra, who debuted in Bollywood in 2018 in Saif Ali Khan's Baazaar.

    On The Work Front – Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria is all geared up for the release of her debut Student of the Year 2 and the movie also stars Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. SOTY 2 is directed by Punit Malhotra and co-produced by Karan Johar under his home banner Dharma Productions.

    On The Work Front – Sidharth Malhotra

    Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Ittefaq in 2018 and currently has no offers in hand. If the Karan Johar's upcoming romantic flick falls in place, we'll get to see him on the silver screen pretty soon.

    Most Read: Amy Jackson Pregnancy: Kriti Sanon, Lisa Haydon, Sophie Choudry, Elli Avram Congratulate The Actress

    Story first published: Monday, April 1, 2019, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue