The Truth Behind Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh's Rumoured Spat!

From the past few days, rumours have been rife that things are not at all okay between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The duo worked together recently in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and shared an amicable rapport with each other. Be it on the sets or during the promotional events, the duo looked every bit comfortable around each other. So what brought the distance between them?

A few days ago, reports suggested that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had approached Ranveer for a special appearance in Gangubai. The reports also mentioned that Ranveer turned down the request of SLB leaving Alia Bhatt quite upset.

However, the latest report suggest that Ranveer was neither approached for the film nor his equation with Alia has been affected.

Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying, "Alia's film with SLB has never had Ranveer in the mix. So, there is no question of him doing a cameo in this project. SLB and Ranveer are the most loved, most successful and most acclaimed director-actor combinations of this era - the trade and audience are waiting in anticipation to know when they will join forces again."

This clearly means that there's no bad blood between Ranveer and Alia.

On the work front, Ranveer and Alia have already signed Takht, in which they will share screen space for the second time. The film will be helmed by Karan Johar and it will also feature celebs including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Apart from Takht, Ranveer will be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 whereas, Alia in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.