FIND OUT! What's The TITLE Of Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff Starrer?

Fans are super excited for Siddharth Anand directorial - an actioner that features Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles. Earlier, it was reported that the film will be titled either Fighters or Dhoom 4. But now a source close to the project says, "Fighters was definitely an option and was being considered but that's not the title of the film. Neither is it called Dhoom 4."

So, what's the title? Pinkvilla quotes a source as saying, "The Hrithik Tiger action dance drama has been titled WAR. Yes, the film will have both the action stars pitted against one another and they are going to rage a war at each other."

"They will launch the first official poster along with a teaser tomorrow. With the promos, the title will also be made official. A full blown trailer that's high on action, drama and dance will be unveiled in a few weeks from now," added the source.

Speaking about working with his idol, Tiger Shroff had earlier told a leading daily, "I am intimidated by him. I am facing my hero... I call myself gareebo ka Hrithik Roshan, so there is already a comparison there."

"It's an honour for me to stand in the same frame as him. We are yet to shoot the dance-off. It's too hot right now so we have postponed it. But I am both excited and jittery about it."

The film also casts Vaani Kapoor in the lead role.