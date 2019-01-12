This Actor To Play The Role Of Dhirubhai Ambani In Salman Khan's Bharat, Can You Guess Who It Is?

Varun Dhawan To Play A Young Dhirubhai Ambani In Salman Khan's Bharat

Reports are doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan has been casted to play the role of the young Dhirubhai Ambani in Salman Khan starrer Bharat and the actor has agreed to don the character offered to him by Ali Abbas Zafar.

The Film-makers Have Kept Everything Under Wraps

"Ali and team are keeping the details of Bharat under tight wraps. Though we all know that the film is a remake of the Korean flick Ode To My Father, the team has been pretty discreet about their given roles. But, yes Varun Dhawan who has joined the cast in a small role will be seen playing the younger version of a well-known Indian businessman," said a source to Bollywood Hungama.

Exciting Times For Varun Dhawan

"Earlier it was unclear whether Varun's cameo would be a song or a role, but now it is known that he will be seen playing the younger version of the late Dhirubhai Ambani in Bharat." said the source.

Katrina Kaif Plays Salman Khan's Boss In Bharat

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were casted as equals in all their previous movies, Bharat will see Katrina Kaif playing Salman Khan's boss. "In Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai both Salman and Katrina were equals. However in Bharat, Katrina will be playing Salman Khan's boss", the source summed it up.