Tiger Shroff- Disha Patani BREAK-UP; Is This Person To Be Blamed?

Tiger-Disha's Relationship Was Going Through Tough Times

A common friend to both the actors told Pinkvilla, "Tiger and Disha's relationship has seen some really tough times in the last few weeks. They have decided to go their separate ways and have officially broken up now."

The Couple Calls It Quits?

The source further added, "The decision to call of their relationship happened mutually a few weeks ago. Both Tiger and Disha and people around them had seen it coming."

Is Aditya Thackeray The Reason Behind Tiger-Disha's Split?

To this, the source added that he's not the reason behind their split. "They have had differences for the longest time. But they would keep sorting it out because they wanted to be with each other. Now, they have realised that they are better off as friends than lovers."

No Bad Blood Between Them

Another source added, " It was an amicable break-up and Tiger-Disha continue to be friends even post their decision." They were even spotted having dinner together at their favourite restaurant last night."

They Continue To Hang Out Together

"They are mature enough to handle this. But the reality is that they are no more a couple. Can't two friends hang out together?" Will they come out in the open and address it? Most likely not," added the source.

Will Tiger-Disha Open Up About Their Break-up?

"They haven't ever admitted to being together. What will they discuss their break up for? They have the same group of friends and are still close to each other. The only difference is that they aren't romantically in love anymore."