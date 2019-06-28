Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Have NOT Broken Up – Truth Behind The False Rumours!

A few days ago, it was reported that lovebirds, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff have broken up. However, a close friend of Disha and Tiger rubbishes all the break-up rumours and says they're still together. The source tells Bollywood Hungama, "Disha and Tiger have not acknowledged their relationship verbally in public. So if officially, they aren't seeing each other, how can they split?"

"It is the oldest trick in the book of entertainment journalism. To bring a couple out of hiding by saying they've split. Tiger and Disha are fine together. They are what they are together. They have no intentions of talking about their relationship," says the source who is very close to the couple.

The source further added, "Tiger is extremely busy with his career. Disha's career is now taking off. So no two guesses about what their primary focus in life is at the moment. Like any working-class couple, they find it difficult to find time for one another."

"But that doesn't mean they DON'T find time to be together. They do meet for dinners and vacations, but it's tough to synchronize their times together. But they are comfortable enough with one another to understand each other's need to focus on their respective careers. Who knows where their relationship will go in the future? At the moment, they are doing just fine," concluded the source.

It's indeed a happy news for all the fans and followers of Disha and Tiger. On the work front, Tiger will be next seen in YRF's project, along with Hrithik Roshan whereas, Disha has Malang in her kitty.