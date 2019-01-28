Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Is Not Far Away? Bride-to-be Begins Her Marriage Preparations

Wedding Preparations In Full Swing

Natasha Dalal has already begun shopping for her trousseau, silverware and is even deciding the flowers for her wedding and the big day might not be as far as previously thought, reported Mumbai Mirror.

The Wedding Location Mystery

Though news about Varan Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been doing the rounds since quite some time now, the location has remained a mystery. We have to wait and see if they've planned to get married in India or selected a destination wedding like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal To Make An Announcement Soon?

Reports are doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will soon make an official announcement about their wedding date and venue and we can't wait for that to happen, folks!

On The Work Front

Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar and the storyline revolves around the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and several other big names and is scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.