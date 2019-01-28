English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Is Not Far Away? Bride-to-be Begins Her Marriage Preparations

    By
    |

    Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a steady relationship for a long time and it looks like they're all set to take it to the next level and will get married in 2019. Reports are now doing the rounds that their wedding date is not far away and is much more sooner than everyone expected as Natasha Dalal has already begun her wedding preparations in full swing and the couple might surprise all of us and announce their wedding date.

    Wedding Preparations In Full Swing

    Natasha Dalal has already begun shopping for her trousseau, silverware and is even deciding the flowers for her wedding and the big day might not be as far as previously thought, reported Mumbai Mirror.

    The Wedding Location Mystery

    Though news about Varan Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been doing the rounds since quite some time now, the location has remained a mystery. We have to wait and see if they've planned to get married in India or selected a destination wedding like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.

    Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal To Make An Announcement Soon?

    Reports are doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will soon make an official announcement about their wedding date and venue and we can't wait for that to happen, folks!

    On The Work Front

    Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar and the storyline revolves around the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and several other big names and is scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Read more about: varun dhawan natasha dalal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue