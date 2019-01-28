Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal's Wedding Is Not Far Away? Bride-to-be Begins Her Marriage Preparations
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been in a steady relationship for a long time and it looks like they're all set to take it to the next level and will get married in 2019. Reports are now doing the rounds that their wedding date is not far away and is much more sooner than everyone expected as Natasha Dalal has already begun her wedding preparations in full swing and the couple might surprise all of us and announce their wedding date.
Wedding Preparations In Full Swing
Natasha Dalal has already begun shopping for her trousseau, silverware and is even deciding the flowers for her wedding and the big day might not be as far as previously thought, reported Mumbai Mirror.
The Wedding Location Mystery
Though news about Varan Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding has been doing the rounds since quite some time now, the location has remained a mystery. We have to wait and see if they've planned to get married in India or selected a destination wedding like Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh.
Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal To Make An Announcement Soon?
Reports are doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will soon make an official announcement about their wedding date and venue and we can't wait for that to happen, folks!
On The Work Front
Varun Dhawan is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Kalank, which is produced by Karan Johar and the storyline revolves around the India-Pakistan partition in 1947. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and several other big names and is scheduled to hit the theatres sometime in 2019.
Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan