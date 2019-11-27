Stunt Gone Wrong: Varun Dhawan Has A Narrow Escape On The Sets Of Coolie No 1

Action sequences and stunts are never risk-free! Even though there are many stuntmen present at the shooting location, there's often a risk that keeps hanging around the actor's neck. Something similar happened when Varun Dhawan was shooting for a tricky sequence on the sets of his upcoming film, Coolie No. 1.

According to Mid-Day, "After Varun filmed his shot, he realised that the car door was jammed and wouldn't budge. Even though the stunt was rehearsed several times under the supervision of the stunt coordinators and all safety precautions were employed by the director, things went awry."

"What followed was a few minutes of dread as the stunt coordinators tried to get him out of the vehicle. It was proving all the more difficult given how precariously the car was balanced on the edge. Varun kept his calm throughout the episode and finally escaped unhurt with the help of one of the stunt coordinators," the report further added.

We have to laud Varun for maintaining his calm during this tough situation!

Coolie No 1 is being directed by David Dhawan and the film marks the third outing of Sara Ali Khan after Kedarnath and Simmba. It's the first time Sara and Varun will be seen together and fans are quite excited to see their chemistry on the silver screen. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020, and it also casts Paresh Rawal, Shikha Talsania, Rajat Rawail and Johnny Lever in key roles.