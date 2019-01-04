 »   »   »  It's Wedding Bells For Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal In November 2019? Read Details!

Wedding Dates In November Already In Place?

Reports suggests that Natasha Dalal's family have finalised the wedding dates in November 2019 and the Dhawan's have accepted the dates and the preparations have already started.

Wedding Location Of Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

While the month and year of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding are doing the rounds, the location has not been revealed yet and only the couple and their family members can confirm the same when the time is right.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dala To Make An Announcement Soon?

Reports are doing the rounds that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will soon make an announcement about their wedding and we can't wait for that to happen, folks!

On The Work Front

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for his upcoming movie Kalank, which also stars Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and several others. The movie is produced by Karan Johar under the Dharma Productions banner and the storyline revolves around the India - Pakistan partition in 1947. Apart from Kalank, Varun Dhawan will also be a part of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance project. Katrina Kaif was approached to be the leading lady, but she backed out due to date issues. The movie is touted to be the most expensive dance film in Bollywood and will be released in the 4D format.