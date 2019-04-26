Why Varun Dhawan POSTPONED His Engagement With Girlfriend Natasha Dalal?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have been dating each other since a long time. They have known each other since their childhood and very soon, they will enter wedlock. Recently, it was reported that on the eve of his birthday, Varun will get engaged to Natasha and his family will announce Natasha as their 'bahu'. But things didn't go as planned!

"We heard the plan was to announce Coolie No. 1 and bring Varun's girlfriend Natasha out on the stage as the bahu of the Dhawan family. But there were last-minute changes of plan and Varun flew out of the country for his birthday with his girlfriend," an insider told Deccan Chronicle.

"Varun is very busy right now. He needs to take time off from his schedule and devote time to engagement and wedding. It will all happen in due course," the source added.

Recently, while promoting Kalank, Varun had talked about Natasha Dalal and had told Filmfare, "She (Natasha) and I went to school together. So, she knows my parents since ages. She's been attending functions with my parents before also but it wasn't photographed then. She's my rock, she's my anchor. She's the stabilising factor in my life. It's pretty much like family."