After Judwaa 2, Varun Dhawan To Star In Coolie No 1 Remake? Read Details

Coolie No 1 Remake

Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer Coolie No 1 was a raging hit in the 90s and Varun Dhawan's adaptation of the same movie seems to be quite interesting. While Govinda's comedy timings was to the point, we're sure Varun Dhawan can be as good as him in the sequel.

Biwi No 1 Remake?

Even before rumours about Coolie No 1 sequel was out, rumours were doing the rounds since a few months that Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan have planned for Biwi No 1 sequel. However, it looks like the project will not go forward as Coolie No 1 seems to be much more intriguing.

Coolie No 1 To Go On The Floors In June?

A source close to the development opened up to Mumbai Mirror by saying that Coolie No 1 sequel will go on the floors in June 2019. "He (Varun Dhawan) will dash back in between to promote Kalank which unveils in April. In fact, all through the year, he will be juggling multiple assignments."

On The Work Front

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Karan Johar's Kalank, which is a star-studded movie featuring Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and several others and he's also shooting for Remo D'souza's Street Dancer and is paired alongside Shraddha Kapoor.