SECRET MEETING! These Three Young Stars Giving Sleepless Nights To Shahrukh, Salman & Aamir Khan?

Khans Meet Secretly

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying, "It's become a regular thing for Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan and Aamir Khan now - whenever all three Khans are in town they catch up, no matter how hectic their schedule is, but now all meetings are very discreet and usually impromptu."

Khans Avoid To Face Media

"The three mostly meet at Shahrukh's palatial bungalow in Mannat as Aamir and Salman live very close to SRK and his residence is secluded. Interestingly, Salman is so careful to avoid any media he only takes his driver with him and arrives alone to meet the others.

The Source Further Added...

"Last time, someone had leaked out their meetings and details hence the need for secrecy for the trio. Aamir too comes alone and all three spend the night chatting away and catching up on most of the news till early morning and meeting pretty frequently."

What Do Khans Talk About Vicky, Ayushmann & Kartik?

"Apart from their high fees, it is logistically also almost impossible to get the trio doing a film together though Salman and Shahrukh have appeared in each other's home productions in special appearances.

When they meet, apparently, their talk is mostly about the current actors like Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Ayushmann Khurrana doing so well and praising their work and the success of their movies, how they need to plan and strategize their own careers for the future, catching up on their lives and Bollywood news."

Do Khans Feel Threatened By Newcomers?

"It's a relaxed, casual atmosphere with the three Khans just meeting, planning, and talking informally away from prying eyes... Hotels are not their meetings points as the paparazzi and public are always there."

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat.