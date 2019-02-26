Vicky Kaushal To REPLACE Shahrukh Khan In THIS Movie!
It looks like Vicky Kaushal is on a roll as the best movies are falling on his lap one after the other. First, it was a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju and then came Uri: The Surgical Strike and things are only going uphill from there. The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan's latest release Zero bombed at the box office and the actor is now carefully choosing his scripts. He was to be a part of Rakesh Sharma biopic but backed out at the last moment making the producers furious.
Vicky Kaushal Replaces Shahrukh Khan In Rakesh Sharma Biopic?
It is now reported that Vicky Kaushal will replace Shahrukh Khan in the Rakesh Sharma biopic and the actor is keen to take up the project.
The Producers Are Impressed With Vicky Kaushal
The producers of the Rakesh Sharma biopic, Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur are super impressed with Vicky Kaushal's Uri and admire his new fanbase. We're sure the actor will not disappoint the filmmakers and his fans as a whole in the upcoming biopic.
The Khans Walked Away From The Biopic
When the script of the Rakesh Sharma biopic was locked, Aamir Khan was the first to give his nod to star in the movie but then backed out at the last moment. The same happened with Shahrukh Khan as well. We really hope Vicky Kaushal doesn't back out though!
When Will The Movie Go On Floors?
It is reported that the Rakesh Sharma biopic will go on the floors during the first week of May 2019. However, let's wait and watch for the official confirmation by the filmmakers regarding the same.
