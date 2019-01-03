 »   »   »  It's Wedding Bells For Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar In 2019?

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
It looks like the love birds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to take their relationship to the next level in 2019 as reports state that the duo have decided to get married and are planning the dates and venue for their big day. Even though the couple have turned down all questions with regards to their relationship, people can read between the lines as their PDA is for everyone to see and their Instagram posts for each other is all lovey-dovey almost all the time.
Farhan Akhtar & Shibani Dandekar Are Very Serious About Each Other
A source close to the couple opened up to DNA by saying that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are very serious about each other. "They are extremely serious about each other and Farhan's kids have also warmed up to Shibani, so this looks like the most obvious step for the two."
Farhan Akhtar's Kids Have Given The Green Signal
Farhan Akhtar's New Years 2019 Instagram picture clearly shows that his children Shakya and Akira have given the green signal to go ahead and marry the love of his life Shibani Dandekar. Also, Farhan captioned this lovely picture as, "Happy 2019 to you and your loved ones. May it bring you all you hope for. Big hug."
Madly In Love With Each Other
Shibani Dandekar shared this picture on her Instagram handle which shows the duo chilling in a lounge. While Shibani looks so pretty and beautiful, Farhan looks handsome as ever.
Let's Wait For The Big Fat Indian Wedding!
We hope Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will make their relationship public and announce their wedding date as soon as possible. The suspense is killing all of us!
