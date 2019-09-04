‘When Salman Khan Was Out Of Inshallah, Alia Bhatt Didn’t Know What Hit Her’ - Inside Gossip

The news of Inshallah being put in the back burner has left many fans sad and disappointed. Ever since, it was made official that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has roped in Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt for Inshallah, fans have been waiting for the film with a bated breath. Now, that both the director and the actor have refused to go ahead with Inshallah with each other, we hear that Alia isn't much affected with their fallout. Reportedly, Bhansali is still keen to go ahead with the project with Alia.

"When Salman was out of Inshallah, Alia didn't know what hit her. She has given a large chunk of her dates in 2019- 2020 to the film. But she is not complaining. She doesn't want to compromise the project by saying anything," says a source close to the development to Bollywood Hungama.

The source further added, "He did a small stint of shooting with Alia. And what Alia brought to the film just blew Sanjay Bhansali's mind. He doesn't want to let go of the opportunity to direct Alia."

Earlier, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Alia was quoted as saying, "The three director who were on my wish list when I became an actress were Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli. One of them launched me as a heroine. And I am working with the other two."

If things go well with Mr Bhansali, Alia's dream might come true!

On the work front, Alia has films like Brahmastra, Sadak 2, Takht & RRR in her kitty. She was last seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, opposite Ranveer Singh.