REAL REASON REVEALED! Why Aamir & Salman Khan Were REFUSED To Interview PM Narendra Modi?

Here’s How Akshay Came On Board

Deccan Chronicle quoted a source close to PMO as saying, "It was the Prime Minister's own wish to be interviewed by Akshay Kumar, because the actor fits the image as a hero of the masses."

Here’s Why Salman & Aamir Got Rejected

"Other stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan were also considered but Salman's image was not really conducive to a patriotic non-political casual tête-à-tête with the PM. The same goes for Aamir," added the source.

‘PM Wanted Only Akshay Kumar’

"Aamir is keen on establishing his credentials as a true nationalist after the faux pas he committed by telling the world his wife wanted to leave the country. But as far as this historic interview is concerned, the PM wanted only Akshay Kumar," adds the source.

How Akshay Prepared Himself For The Interview?

"He consulted everyone around him from his wife and children to his staff and family members with one question - ‘If you met the Prime Minister, what would you ask him?' Based on what people said, Akshay prepared a sketchy mental questionnaire.

But most of what we heard him ask PM Modi was impromptu and spontaneous based on the way the conversation flowed," says a source close to Akshay.