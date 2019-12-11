    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Why Did Laxmi Agarwal Skip Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak's Trailer Launch?

      Yesterday (December 10, 2019), everyone expected Laxmi Agarwal's presence at Chhapaak's trailer launch and why not? After all, Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak is entirely based on the struggle of Laxmi - an acid-attack survivor, who won hearts with her courage and indomitable spirit.

      At the trailer launch, Deepika got all emotional while speaking about Laxmi and the film. She said, "It is Laxmi's spirit. It is about how easy she is with everything. Her joy, her attitude, I have never met somebody like her. She is so unique. I don't say anything about her with sympathy. She is always full of stories. She is always full of anecdotes. I can sit and talk to her for hours. You will see that side of her in the film."

      why-did-laxmi-agarwal-skip-deepika-padukone-chhapaak-trailer-launch

      Earlier, speaking of the horrific incident that took place in 2005, Laxmi had revealed, "I felt as if someone had set my whole body on fire. The skin was just coming off, it was like dripping, from my hands and from my face."

      She had to undergo multiple surgeries and was in the hospital for three months. "There were no mirrors in the ward I was in. Every morning, the nurse would bring me a bowl of water to help me freshen up and I would try to catch my reflection in that water. I would only see glimpses of a bandaged face... When I first saw my face afterwards, I was devastated. I had no face to speak of."

      Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is all set to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. The film also casts Vikrant Massey in the lead role.

      Story first published: Wednesday, December 11, 2019, 20:55 [IST]
