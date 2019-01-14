Zero Failure! Salman Khan Had Advised Katrina Kaif Not To Sign SRK's Film Because Of THIS Reason

Katrina Didn’t Listen To Salman

According to a close friend of Salman, "Bhai advised her against doing both Zero and Thugs of Hindostan. These had been offered to Bhai and he knew her role was minuscule in both. She didn't listen to him."

Salman Is Back To Being Katrina’s Mentor?

Reportedly, after the failure of her last two big-budget movies - Thugs Of Hindostan and Zero, Salman is back to giving her career advice.

Katrina’s Next Is With Salman

Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai was Katrina Kaif's last hit and if things go all well, her upcoming film with Salman - Bharat might bring Katrina back to the game!

Katrina Has Walked Out Of Remo’s ABCD 3

Recently, Katrina's official spokesperson shared the update on Varun Dhawan's ABCD 3 with a statement that reads, "Katrina Kaif had to opt out of Remo D'souza's upcoming dance film owing to her hectic schedule for 'Bharat'.

Katrina has always been a thorough professional. She decided to step out of the film as her dates were clashing with 'Bharat', which she is currently shooting for. She wishes the team all the best."