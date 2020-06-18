3 Days Before Suicide: Sushant Singh Rajput Said THIS To His Staff While Paying Their Last Salaries

The latest reports about Mumbai police's investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case claim that the actor had paid salaries to all his staff three days before his suicide and had said that he won't be able to pay them further. To this staff had replied, "Aap ne humein itna sambhala hai, aagey hum kuch na kuch kar leinge. (You took care of us for so long. We will do something for ourselves.)"

According to Times Now, "Managers of the actor have also revealed to police that he was in a discussion with ex-manager Disha Salian as she was helping him to get a lead role in a web series for 14 crore. Disha Salian too committed suicide on June 8th."

Managers also revealed that Sushant was devastated with the suicide of his ex-manager, Disha Salian. For the unversed, Disha committed suicide on June 8th. Reportedly, Disha's suicide had given him a greater setback.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Deleted Tweets That Hinted About His Suicide Go Viral; REAL OR FAKE?

Police tried to verify claims made by his managers, but has not found anything substantial to prove. Police has already recorded ten statements. Now, the statements of Rhea Chakraborty and Shekhar Kapur might help the police to unearth the reason behind Sushant's suicide.

Meanwhile, Sushant's family has reached Patna to immerse his ashes in the Holy Ganges.

We pray to God to give strength to his family.